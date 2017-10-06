Gorilla XC Competing at FHSU Saturday

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University men's and women's cross country teams will travel to Victoria, Kan., Saturday (Oct. 7) to compete in the sixth annual Fort Hays State University Tiger Open. The women's five-kilometer race will start at 10:05 a.m. at Sand Plum Natural Trail, while the men's eight-kilometer competition will begin at 10:45 a.m.



The field will include seven MIAA schools, including FHSU, Pitt State, Central Missouri, Emporia State (men only), Missouri Western, Nebraska-Kearney and Northwest Missouri. The women's race features three nationally-ranked squads, including the No. 7 ranked Gorillas. No. 2 Adams State and No. 7 Western State (Colo.) also will compete in the meet. The men's field also features three top 25 teams – No. 1 Adams State, No. 18 Western State and No. 21 Rogers State.



The Pitt State women placed second among 43 Division II schools in their last outing at the University of Minnesota Roy Griak Invitational on Sept. 23. Junior Ashton Henson and sophomore Piper Misse each recorded top 10 finishes in the meet.



The Pitt State men finished 10th among 45 Division II schools at the Griak Invitational. Freshman Diego Contreras paced the Gorillas with a 20th-place individual finish.