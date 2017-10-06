Taco Bell Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of SWMO Collaborate to Motivate Students to Graduate

The Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri will wrap up their participation in the Graduate for Más. Throughout the year, teen members of the Boys and Girls Club completed nine volunteer events and toured 10 community colleges and universities in the four states area where they learned about various degree programs. These opportunities were made possible through a $9,540.00 grant from the Taco Bell® Foundation.

The Boys and Girls Club hosted a graduation celebration in May for the Class of 2017. The event was to honor local high school students who graduated in the Class of 2017 and to celebrate rising upperclassmen.

“Graduation season is our favorite time of year. We’ve watched the young men and women in our community work so hard to get to this point and it’s a thrill to share in their joy of earning that diploma,” said Megan Williams, Teen Coordinator of Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri. “We appreciate the Taco Bell® Foundation for recognizing and celebrating our new grads and committing to our future ones through the Foundation’s long-term support right in Joplin.”

The grant to Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri is part of a partnership between the Taco Bell® Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support more young people through high school graduation and beyond.

“We founded the Taco Bell Foundation to invest in youth and to ignite their futures, starting with graduation. These youth are our customers, friends, families, employees and our future leaders,” said Frank Tucker Chief People Officer at Taco Bell and President for the Taco Bell Foundation. “Our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America provides an opportunity to deliver on our commitment to ensure youth are empowered to graduate from high school and go onto pursue their dreams. We’re proud of the effort put forth by every youth being honored at this wonderful event.”

###