Quantcast

SLIDESHOW: Cato School Annual Fall Tour - KOAM TV 7

SLIDESHOW: Cato School Annual Fall Tour

Updated:
CATO, KS -

Cato School Annual Fall Tour

Saturday, October 7, 2017

An exciting adventure for kids and adults

Cato Historical Preservation Association

Cato, Kansas 66711

Directions to Cato, Kansas

On U.S. Highway 69 between Ft. Scott and Pittsburg, Kansas, turn west on 720 Avenue, one mile north of the Arcadia turn-off (or one mile south of the Bourbon County line). Go west for one mile, then turn north for 1/2 mile and then left one mile to Cato.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.