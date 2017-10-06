Crocktober: Crockpot Chicken & Noodles

CROCKPOT CHICKEN & NOODLES
1 - Pkg. (24 oz.) frozen noodles
2 - Cans Cream of chicken soup
1 - Stick of butter (cut up)pepper
32 oz. Chicken broth
1 - chicken boullion cube. (Dissolved in broth)
6 - Boneless skinless chicken breasts
Salt & pepper
Season chicken and put into bottom of large size crockpot. Add soup on top of chicken and then the cut up butter on top of soup. Pour broth over top of all. Cover and cook on low for 6 hours. Remove chicken, shred and then return to crockpot. Add noodles and cook another 2 hours or until noodles are tender. Might be necessary to add more broth at some point. This recipe makes a lot so I always halve it when I make it.
Season chicken and put into bottom of large size crockpot. Add soup on top of chicken and then the cut up butter on top of soup. Pour broth over top of all.More >>
Season chicken and put into bottom of large size crockpot. Add soup on top of chicken and then the cut up butter on top of soup. Pour broth over top of all.More >>
FRENCH VANILLA DONUTS Michael Favor, Madison, Kansas YOUTH CHAMPION and SOY AWARD Sponsored by Kansas Soybean Commission INGREDIENTS ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened 1 cup granulated sugar 2 large eggs 1½ cups King Arthur® Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 1½ cups King Arthur® White Whole Wheat Flour 4½ teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon instant cappuccino powder, French vanilla 1 cup soymilk ¼ tea...More >>
FRENCH VANILLA DONUTS Michael Favor, Madison, Kansas YOUTH CHAMPION and SOY AWARD Sponsored by Kansas Soybean Commission INGREDIENTS ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened 1 cup granulated sugar 2 large eggs 1½ cups King Arthur® Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 1½ cups King Arthur® White Whole Wheat Flour 4½ teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon salt 1 tablespoon instant cappuccino powder, French vanilla 1 cup soymilk ¼ tea...More >>
1 head romain lettuce, torn 1 medium tomato, diced 1/2 pound taco meat Shredded cheese Doritos Chopped onion 1 can black or kidney beans Dressing: Stir together and pour over salad 1/2 cup mayonnaise 1 Tablespoon sugar 1 tablespoon vinegar 1/2 package taco seasoning 1/4 tsp garlic powderMore >>
1 head romain lettuce, torn 1 medium tomato, diced 1/2 pound taco meat Shredded cheese Doritos Chopped onion 1 can black or kidney beans Dressing: Stir together and pour over salad 1/2 cup mayonnaise 1 Tablespoon sugar 1 tablespoon vinegar 1/2 package taco seasoning 1/4 tsp garlic powderMore >>
Season chicken and put into bottom of large size crockpot. Add soup on top of chicken and then the cut up butter on top of soup. Pour broth over top of all.More >>
Season chicken and put into bottom of large size crockpot. Add soup on top of chicken and then the cut up butter on top of soup. Pour broth over top of all.More >>
1 head romain lettuce, torn 1 medium tomato, diced 1/2 pound taco meat Shredded cheese Doritos Chopped onion 1 can black or kidney beans Dressing: Stir together and pour over salad 1/2 cup mayonnaise 1 Tablespoon sugar 1 tablespoon vinegar 1/2 package taco seasoning 1/4 tsp garlic powderMore >>
1 head romain lettuce, torn 1 medium tomato, diced 1/2 pound taco meat Shredded cheese Doritos Chopped onion 1 can black or kidney beans Dressing: Stir together and pour over salad 1/2 cup mayonnaise 1 Tablespoon sugar 1 tablespoon vinegar 1/2 package taco seasoning 1/4 tsp garlic powderMore >>
Cook time Total time 30 mins 30 mins Ingredients · non-stick spray · 6 medium zucchinis · 1 sweet onion, diced · 1 pound ground meat · 2 cups marinara sauce · 1-2 cups favorite shredded cheese Instructions 1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. While the oven heats, slice zucchini lengthwise, trimming the vine end off. 2. Scoop out the center of your zucchini. melon baller works great 3. After they're hollowed out, invert the zucc...More >>
Cook time Total time 30 mins 30 mins Ingredients · non-stick spray · 6 medium zucchinis · 1 sweet onion, diced · 1 pound ground meat · 2 cups marinara sauce · 1-2 cups favorite shredded cheese Instructions 1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. While the oven heats, slice zucchini lengthwise, trimming the vine end off. 2. Scoop out the center of your zucchini. melon baller works great 3. After they're hollowed out, invert the zucc...More >>
Ingredients · 4 ears Sweet Corn · 2 whole Very Firm Avocados, Diced · 1/2 Red Onion, Diced · 2 Cloves of Garlic · 1/2 Jalapeno, Seeded and Finely Diced · 1/2 Red Bell Pepper, Seeded and Finely Diced · 1 whole Juice of Lime · Plenty of Chopped Cilantro · Salt to Taste · 1 Tablespoon Vinegar · 1 teaspoon Sugar (optional) Instructions Slice kernels off the corn, and combine it with all remaining ing...More >>
Ingredients · 4 ears Sweet Corn · 2 whole Very Firm Avocados, Diced · 1/2 Red Onion, Diced · 2 Cloves of Garlic · 1/2 Jalapeno, Seeded and Finely Diced · 1/2 Red Bell Pepper, Seeded and Finely Diced · 1 whole Juice of Lime · Plenty of Chopped Cilantro · Salt to Taste · 1 Tablespoon Vinegar · 1 teaspoon Sugar (optional) Instructions Slice kernels off the corn, and combine it with all remaining ing...More >>
Fry the bacon in a skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate and pour off the excess grease. Return the skillet to the stove over high heat. Add a couple tablespoons of butter. When it's melted and the skillet is hot, add the onions, bell peppers and jalapenos.More >>
Fry the bacon in a skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate and pour off the excess grease. Return the skillet to the stove over high heat. Add a couple tablespoons of butter. When it's melted and the skillet is hot, add the onions, bell peppers and jalapenos.More >>