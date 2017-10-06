Quantcast

date 2017-10-06
Crocktober: Crockpot Chicken & Noodles

CROCKPOT CHICKEN & NOODLES

1 - Pkg. (24 oz.) frozen noodles
2 - Cans Cream of chicken soup
1 - Stick of butter (cut up)pepper

32 oz. Chicken broth
1  - chicken boullion cube. (Dissolved in broth)
6 - Boneless skinless chicken breasts
Salt & pepper

Season chicken and put into bottom of large size crockpot.  Add soup on top of chicken and then the cut up butter on top of soup.  Pour broth over top of all.  Cover and cook on low for 6 hours.   Remove chicken, shred and then return to crockpot.  Add noodles and cook another 2 hours or until noodles are tender.   Might be necessary to add more broth at some point.   This recipe makes a lot so I always halve it when I make it.
 

