Legal Options Pursued After Fake Racist Advertisement From Landlord

Aaron Baugh's eyes immediately zoned-in on one part of a flyer.

"My family is multicultural," says Baugh.

The flyer is advertising a house for rent, with the listed landlord "Mike" asking for white only tenants.

"That's not cool," says Baugh.

"Everybody is equal in all ways, I feel like," says Janice Bowman.

Mike told us he feels everybody is equal in all ways, too. That's right, Mike, the landlord listed on the flyer. He didn't want to talk to us on camera, but says he's been getting dozens of threatening phone calls and text messages from people furious over this racism.

A downtown Pittsburg business owner says she found the printed flyer on her door this morning. She says she took a picture of it, then shared it through Facebook.

The Frontenac Police Department issued a statement, saying investigations by them show Mike the landlord never asked for white only tenants.

Mike has hired an attorney to see if any legal options are available to him.

Other downtown Pittsburg business owners say they did not receive this flyer on their doors. Mike's attorney told us this evening that she is in the process of issuing a cease and desist to the business owner who says she found the flyer, referencing that business owner's post on Facebook. The attorney also told us she is exploring legal options available to Mike.

The downtown business owner who says she found this flyer did not want to be interviewed on camera.