SLIDESHOW: My Wind Stuff

Curt and Kendra Giebler own a company called "My Wind Stuff". They are a mobile kite and spinner company they represent a company called "Premier Kites and Designs" who they've been working for for 7 years now. They travel for a living. They've been traveling for 18 years on the road promoting their goods as well as putting on kite shows all over the country.

When asked why this was a passion for him Curt responded saying, "Ya know I'm flying kite, making a living. It doesn't get get much better than that."

They are here for the Columbus Balloon Days so they will be set up downtown on the square with all their products to display.

