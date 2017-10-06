Area Hospital Conduct Flu Pandemic Drill

Several area hospitals Friday explored how they would deal with a large-scale flu outbreak.
The flu pandemic exercise was meant to help local hospitals develop an assessment and response to any potential break-out.
Joplin's Mercy and Freeman Hospitals conducted separate exercises and surrounding facilities participated.
"We've got all of our clinics working on it, our hospitals, we have eleven different hospitals in this scenario, eleven county health departments are working with us so it's a big community exercise", said Freeman Health and Safety Officer Skip Harper. "Every day these events could happen", he said. "Tomorrow could be a flu outbreak where there is no vaccine so we know the proper equipment to use. We know how to do isolation and quarantine routines but no matter what happens to your health care, Freeman always has to be here."
Hospital officials participating in the exercise discussed a plan for a pandemic that would put the hospitals at maximum capacity.
"People don't think things will happen to them," said Harper. "We all thought that in Joplin when the tornado hit and we were well prepared for that. We have to be prepared for any hazard that comes up. We just always have to be prepared because the hospital doesn't shut down."
Prime flu season will arrive soon in the area, and hospital officials urge individuals to take their own precautions.
Freeman recommends that everyone age six months and older get a flu vaccination.
A downtown Pittsburg business owner says she found the printed flyer on her door this morning. She says she took a picture of it, then shared it through Facebook.More >>
A downtown Pittsburg business owner says she found the printed flyer on her door this morning. She says she took a picture of it, then shared it through Facebook.More >>
ZAF Energy Systems, a battery production plant expects to bring more than one hundred jobs to Joplin.More >>
ZAF Energy Systems, a battery production plant expects to bring more than one hundred jobs to Joplin.More >>
The grant will also pay for a program consultant, an administrative assistant and an evaluation team.More >>
The grant will also pay for a program consultant, an administrative assistant and an evaluation team.More >>
No 30-year period in history has seen this many major hurricanes or overall energy generated by those powerful storms.More >>
No 30-year period in history has seen this many major hurricanes or overall energy generated by those powerful storms.More >>
On Monday the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling that allowed Missouri abortion laws to be enforced. That now means Planned Parenthood can and does intend pursue a license to perform abortions in Joplin.More >>
On Monday the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling that allowed Missouri abortion laws to be enforced. That now means Planned Parenthood can and does intend pursue a license to perform abortions in Joplin.More >>