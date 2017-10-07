Quantcast

High School Football Scoreboard -- Oct. 6

Updated:

@ Altoona-Midway 40, Marais des Cygnes Valley 36
@ Baxter Springs 71, Northeast 12
@ Chanute 62, Parsons 43
@ Cherryvale 22, Caney Valley 16
Drexel, Mo. 22, Jayhawk-Linn 20
@ El Dorado 55, Independence 6
Erie 19, @ Eureka 8
Fort Scott 48, @ Field Kindley 21
@ Galena 33, Columbus 29
@ Girard 53, Southeast 0
@ Greenfield, Mo. 50, Crest 0
Humboldt 36, @ Fredonia 7
@ Iola 43, Osawatomie 19
Labette County 31, @ Frontenac 17
Lebo 54, @ Chetopa 8
Marmaton Valley 46, @ Madison 6
Neodesha 60, @ Bluestem 18
@ Olpe 61, Yates Center 0
St. Mary’s Colgan 49, @ Riverton 6
@ Uniontown 34, Maranatha Academy 26
@ Waverly 44, Pleasanton 28           
West Elk 36, @ St. Paul 22

Carl Junction 37, @ Pittsburg 17
@ Carthage 48, Republic 7
@ Joplin 49, Camdenton 7
@ Lamar 48, Mount Vernon 6
Seneca 28, @ Monett 7
@ Cassville 34, Aurora 13
Jasper 36, @ Appleton City 18
@ Liberal 47, Diamond 6
Sarcoxie 48, @ Forsyth 11
Webb City 49, @ Neosho 12
@ McDonald County 54, East Newton 0
@ Pierce City 27, El Dorado Springs 20
@ Warrensburg 28, Nevada 27

@ Afton 58, Fairland 8
Foyil 28, @ Quapaw 14
@ Welch 54, Deer Creek-Lamont 8
Oolagah 42, @ Grove 0
Jay 54, @ Westville 14
@ Cascia Hall 47, Miami 0
@ Adair 50, Wyandotte 18
Commerce 46, @ Caney Valley (Ramona) 26

