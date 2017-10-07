High School Football Scoreboard -- Oct. 6

A downtown Pittsburg business owner says she found the printed flyer on her door this morning. She says she took a picture of it, then shared it through Facebook.More >>
A downtown Pittsburg business owner says she found the printed flyer on her door this morning. She says she took a picture of it, then shared it through Facebook.More >>
ZAF Energy Systems, a battery production plant expects to bring more than one hundred jobs to Joplin.More >>
ZAF Energy Systems, a battery production plant expects to bring more than one hundred jobs to Joplin.More >>
The grant will also pay for a program consultant, an administrative assistant and an evaluation team.More >>
The grant will also pay for a program consultant, an administrative assistant and an evaluation team.More >>
No 30-year period in history has seen this many major hurricanes or overall energy generated by those powerful storms.More >>
No 30-year period in history has seen this many major hurricanes or overall energy generated by those powerful storms.More >>
On Monday the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling that allowed Missouri abortion laws to be enforced. That now means Planned Parenthood can and does intend pursue a license to perform abortions in Joplin.More >>
On Monday the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling that allowed Missouri abortion laws to be enforced. That now means Planned Parenthood can and does intend pursue a license to perform abortions in Joplin.More >>
Area high school football scores for Friday, Oct. 6.More >>
Area high school football scores for Friday, Oct. 6.More >>
During the first month of the season, the Lady Norse will participate in five classics and 10 games in Arkansas, Kansas, Texas and two in Missouri.More >>
During the first month of the season, the Lady Norse will participate in five classics and 10 games in Arkansas, Kansas, Texas and two in Missouri.More >>
The women's five-kilometer race will start at 10:05 a.m. at Sand Plum Natural Trail, while the men's eight-kilometer competition will begin at 10:45 a.m.More >>
The women's five-kilometer race will start at 10:05 a.m. at Sand Plum Natural Trail, while the men's eight-kilometer competition will begin at 10:45 a.m.More >>
The hometown Tigers beat McDonald County Thursday to move on to the tournament semifinals.More >>
The hometown Tigers beat McDonald County Thursday to move on to the tournament semifinals.More >>
As of week 5, Davidson is third in the nation in punting average.More >>
As of week 5, Davidson is third in the nation in punting average.More >>
The women will run a 6k race at 10 am and the men will run an 8k race at 10:45 am Saturday.More >>
The women will run a 6k race at 10 am and the men will run an 8k race at 10:45 am Saturday.More >>