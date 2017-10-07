NEO Soccer Falls to Rose 3-2

RELEASE FROM NEO ATHLETICS:

MIAMI — Unable to maintain a 2-0 lead through the first half of a soccer match Friday at Red Robertson Field, the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Golden Norsemen lost 3-2 to Rose State College on a controversial last second call.

After winning a non-conference 3-2 match in overtime last Sunday at home against Murray State College, the Golden Norse are 0-2-1 in the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference and 4-6-1 on the season.

Rose State is 4-1 in the conference and 7-4-1 overall while the Division III Murray State Aggies are 1-9 on the year.

The Golden Norsemen play a 3 p.m. conference match Thursday on the Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa pitch. The Mavericks are 2-1-1 in the OCAC and 8-4-1 overall.

Against the Rose State Raiders, the Norsemen scored a team goal with 21 minutes showing on the clock in the first half.

Another NEO team goal at the 38-minute mark allowed the Golden Norse to carry a 2-0 lead to the locker room in the first 45 minutes.

Rose State responded with consecutive goals by Dillon Lofton (57 minutes), Ala Ramadan (81 minutes) and Julio Hernandez (87 minutes) to gain the lead.

With time winding down an apparent goal by NEO was waved off by the officials as the match ended.

With the score tied 2-2 at the end of regulation play against the Murray State Aggies, the Golden Norsemen scored on the first play in overtime on a goal by Lucas Lyrio de Oliveira with an assist by Matthew Hanson.

Murray State jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 12 minutes of the opening half on goals by Bryan Zuniga and Devonte Brown.

Within a minute’s time Hanson rallied the Golden Norse with a goal on an assist by Quentin Darras at 17:54 and one on an assist by Hector Mann at 18:54 to create a 2-2 tie heading to the locker room at half.