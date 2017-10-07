MSSU Women's Soccer Drops a 1-0 Match to Washburn

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. - The Southern soccer team out-shot Washburn 10-7, but could not punch it in past the goalkeeper as they would fall to the Ichabods 1-0 inside Hal Bodon Field Friday night.



The Lions (1-7-2, 1-3) allowed only two shots on goal with one finding its way in the back of the net to be down by one heading into the half. They forced pressure on WU's goalkeeper the entire game, allowing them to get three more corner kick opportunities (4-1) than the Ichabods.



Taylor Beck led the team in shots with three, while Tayler LePage provided two shots with one on goal. Maria Sturluson added the other shot on goal for the Lions.



Goalkeeper Hannah Stevenson accumulated 90 minutes of playing time while making one save and holding Washburn to one goal.



WU (6-5-1, 2-2) went on top with a goal in the 41st minute by Ellie Karloff for her fifth goal of the season, which would end up as the deciding goal.



The Lions will look to rebound when they face Emporia State on Sunday at 1 pm to conclude Alumni Weekend inside Hal Bodon Field.