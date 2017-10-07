MSSU Drops to 0-6 at Washburn

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Topeka, Kan. -- Making his first start behind center of the season, Brayden Scott accounted for three touchdown passes and had the Lions within one touchdown twice, but 21 unanswered points in the second half led the Washburn Ichabods to a 49-21 victory over the Lions Saturday.



Southern (0-6, 0-6 MIAA) was led offensively by Scott as the junior went 13-25 for 169 yards and two touchdowns, while running for 27 yards and another score. Dante Vandeven, getting his first action at wide receiver caught a 50-yard pass to set up a touchdown and finished with three catches for 60 yards.



Shemar Coleman had 12 rushes for 42 yards and three receptions for 38 yards with a touchdown, while Josh Hadley had 38 yards on nine carries. Deuzae Johnson caught two passes, including a score.



Defensively, the Lions were led by Carter Rees with 13 tackles, including one for a loss. Roc Robbins and EJ McKenzie had ten tackles each, while Alexander Wade had nine and Akel Beard had eight. The Lions had five tackles behind the line of scrimmage and stopped both of Washburn's fourth-down attempts.



The Ichabods (5-1, 5-1 MIAA) saw Blake Peterson go 15-25 for 287 yards and three scores, while Zach Willis had 106 yards on the ground and two scores. Mickeel Stewart had a rushing touchdown of his own. DJ Olmstead had one of three interceptions on the day for Washburn, one of which he returned 20 yards for a score.



Washburn led 14-0 after one quarter, but the Lions got a rushing touchdown from Scott to cut the lead in half with 11:08 left in the second quarter and Scott hooked up with Johnson for a 17-yard passing touchdown to make the score 21-14 at the half.



The Ichabods scored on a 14-yard touchdown run from Willis to open up the second half. But after a big defensive stop from the Lions on fourth down, Southern ran a quick two-play, 35-yard drive culminating in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Scott to Coleman to make the score 28-21, Washburn.



That was as close as the Lions would get as Washburn closed the game ona 21-0 run.



Southern will be back on the road next weekend as the Lions travel to Central Missouri to face the Mules. Kickoff from Walton Stadium is slated for 1:30 pm.