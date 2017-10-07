Greyhounds Win in OT

The Fort Scott CC Greyhounds beat the Iowa Central Tritons on Saturday 26-17 in OT.

The game was tied at 17 heading into overtime. Fort Scott native Brody Southwell gave the Greyhounds the lead with a 26 yard field goal, and then Jordan Griffin finished the game off with a 100 yard interception return TD.

With the win Fort Scott is now 2-3 overall on the season. Next week the team will be on the road against Dodge City looking for their third straight win.