Heart Walk 2017 Expected to Raise $60,000

Five hundred people walk to raise dollars to fight heart disease and stroke. Survivor Darryl Phipps and his family cut the ribbon at the starting line of the American Heart Association Heart Walk 2017.

Walkers circled the track of the Leggett and Platt gymnasium then went outside across the Missouri Southern State University campus. The route was one point five miles but some did it twice. Organizers anticipate the event will raise more than sixty thousand dollars. More than fifty teams of companies, and community teams made up of survivors' families and friends took part in the walk.

Kelli Perigo, a coordinator and volunteer from Freeman Heart and Vascular medicine, explained that fund raising is important for research but that the walk is also a bonding experience. She said, "the importance of raising awareness for heart disease is just that everybody knows someone that's been impacted by a heart condition, heart disease, and just wanting to try to eliminate it." The event also served to educate with booths showing how to know if you're having a heart attack or stroke and hands only CPR offered by Walgreen's. Local sponsors included Aetna, Freeman Health System, KOAM/FOX 14, Leggett & Platt, Mercy Hospital, Southwest Missouri Bank, Schreiber Foods, Suzanne's Natural Foods, Star 104.3, US Bank, and Walgreen's.

People can still donate through November first at the organizations website, www.4statesheartwalk.org

