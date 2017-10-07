Pittsburg Fire Demonstration

The Pittsburg Fire Department is turning up the heat educating the community on fire safety.
As a part of Fire Prevention Week the department held several live demonstrations in Pittsburg's Meadowbrook mall parking lot.
The fire department also held a smoking with oxygen demonstration and let kids spray water from a fire hose.
Event is designed to educate the community on how best to prevent and extinguish fires.
