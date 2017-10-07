Quantcast

Bikers Ride for Pink - KOAM TV 7

Bikers Ride for Pink

Updated:

Motorcyclists line up for a parade, but not just a local one, they set off on a 130 mile ride today.. 
The mission of the pink ride.
 To support breast cancer awareness month. They started in Carterville and rode most of the day traveling to Greenfield , Jasper and back to Carterville. The riders raise money for the Hope 4 You breast cancer foundation and  coordinator has a personal connection to disease that touches so many. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.