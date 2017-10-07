Bikers Ride for Pink

Motorcyclists line up for a parade, but not just a local one, they set off on a 130 mile ride today..

The mission of the pink ride.

To support breast cancer awareness month. They started in Carterville and rode most of the day traveling to Greenfield , Jasper and back to Carterville. The riders raise money for the Hope 4 You breast cancer foundation and coordinator has a personal connection to disease that touches so many.