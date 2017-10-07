Quantcast

Joplin Auctions Surplus Property

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

The city of Joplin sold off surplus property Saturday, minus antique cemetery fencing.

Bidders turned out early Saturday morning at  the public works center maintenance barn. Dozens of unclaimed bicycles were on the auction block along with several vehicles and even heavy duty dump trucks and snow plows..  Computers and workstations, lawn mowers and several weed  trimmers were also available. However some came for what wasn't for sale.  Cole Davis from Alba, Missouri wasn't happy. He said, "The wrought iron was actually gonna be purchased today and we are actually restoring Alba, Missouri high school, and we were gonna use the wrought iron out there for a historical project. We had 17-hundred feet that was promised here today, They pulled it, and that's very disappointing."

The wrought iron fencing from  Fairview cemetery was removed from the auction  after reports of its historical value prompted city officials to consider other uses.

Office furnishings and accessories like file cabinets were also available. And city officials said many come to buy. Lynden Lawson the assistant director of public works said, "You know, we get a variety of people that come to our auctions. We have the people who come because they want to see if we have any furniture, and then you have people that are just looking for certain items like a vehicle or something."


 

