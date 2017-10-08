Family Resource Center in Pittsburg Celebrates A Milestone

Twenty years -- that's how long the Family Resource Center in Pittsburg has been serving kids...and not just a few kids, thousands.

The celebration is big -- bounce houses, food, games, toys for the little ones...but for the former executive director, and one of the founding members, there was something else special about the family resource center playground party...

Murnan: "As I'm walking through here, I'm having people tell me who they are and I'm realizing they were center kids."

Monica Murnan says that a number of the former "kids" are grown up and now employed at the center.

Then, there's the current families, like Casey and Amber Brown.

Three kids already, one in kindergarten, and a fourth on the way.

Both of them have jobs, meaning they need help watching their big group, but they needed the perfect sitter.

Brown: "You have to be able to trust somebody when you drop your kids off, especially when they're babies."

After exploring other options...

Brown: "This is definitely the best choice that I found."

Her reasoning behind that -- pretty straight forward.

Brown: "In this daycare there's more of a classroom setting, so my kids get that classroom preparedness that they probably wouldn't in any other place."

And the family center is continuing to grow to accommodate families like the Browns.

Elliot: "We've been able to enlarge our preschool capacity so we have 8 preschool classrooms in the building now, free to families, so that makes it nice for those, for every child to have a preschool experience, that's our goal, that's what we want."

The center has always been education focused, even when it started at a time when daycare was more about babysitting, but with studies showing kids can learn early, its hoping to have started a trend.

Brown: "My kids are learning, when they come home and they're saying their ABC's or they're counting, it means a lot to know that they're, that there's a lot being provided for my children that I might not be able to provide on my own."