Quantcast

Family Resource Center in Pittsburg Celebrates A Milestone - KOAM TV 7

Family Resource Center in Pittsburg Celebrates A Milestone

Updated:

    Twenty years -- that's how long the Family Resource Center in Pittsburg has been serving kids...and not just a few kids, thousands.
The celebration is  big -- bounce houses, food, games, toys for the little ones...but for the former executive director, and one of the founding members, there was something else special about the family resource center playground party...
Murnan: "As I'm walking through here, I'm having people tell me who they are and I'm realizing they were center kids."
Monica Murnan says that a number of the former "kids" are grown up and  now employed at the center.
Then, there's the  current families, like Casey and Amber Brown.
Three kids already, one in kindergarten, and a fourth on the way.
Both of them have jobs, meaning they need help watching their big group, but they needed the perfect sitter.
Brown: "You have to be able to trust somebody when you drop your kids off, especially when they're babies."
After exploring other options...
Brown: "This is definitely the best choice that I found."
Her reasoning behind that -- pretty straight forward.
Brown: "In this daycare there's more of a classroom setting, so my kids get that classroom preparedness that they probably wouldn't in any other place."
And the family center is continuing to grow to accommodate families like the Browns.
Elliot: "We've been able to enlarge our preschool capacity so we have 8 preschool classrooms in the building now, free to families, so that makes it nice for those, for every child to have a preschool experience, that's our goal, that's what we want."
The center has always been education focused, even when it started at a time when daycare was more about babysitting, but with studies showing kids can learn early, its hoping to have started a trend.
Brown: "My kids are learning, when they come home and they're saying their ABC's or they're counting, it means a lot to know that they're, that there's a lot being provided for my children that I might not be able to provide on my own."

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Family Resource Center in Pittsburg Celebrates A Milestone

    Family Resource Center in Pittsburg Celebrates A Milestone

    Sunday, October 8 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-10-08 23:36:41 GMT
        Twenty years -- that's how long the Family Resource Center in Pittsburg has been serving kids...and not just a few kids, thousands. The celebration is  big -- bounce houses, food, games, toys for the little ones...but for the former executive director, and one of the founding members, there was something else special about the family resource center playground party... Murnan: "As I'm walking through here, I'm having people tell me who they are and I'm realizin...More >>
        Twenty years -- that's how long the Family Resource Center in Pittsburg has been serving kids...and not just a few kids, thousands. The celebration is  big -- bounce houses, food, games, toys for the little ones...but for the former executive director, and one of the founding members, there was something else special about the family resource center playground party... Murnan: "As I'm walking through here, I'm having people tell me who they are and I'm realizin...More >>

  • How Fire Department Numbers Affect Your Home Insurance Premiums

    How Fire Department Numbers Affect Your Home Insurance Premiums

    Sunday, October 8 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-10-08 20:21:57 GMT

    The Joplin Fire Department releases it's latest performance numbers -- and they indicate calls are up,  and response times are down...

    More >>

    The Joplin Fire Department releases it's latest performance numbers -- and they indicate calls are up,  and response times are down...

    More >>

  • Mother Road Marathon Returns for 2017

    Mother Road Marathon Returns for 2017

    Sunday, October 1 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-10-01 22:58:28 GMT
        Nearly 1,000 people from across the globe converged on Route 66 right here, in our own back yard.it's been four years since these runners, hit this road, to celebrate, it's legacy. But now, thanks to the efforts of TwelveOne marketing, communities along historic route 66 are alive again, with the sound of tennis shoes from as far as Austria, hitting the pavement. Rogers: "We've got an obligation with the history of Route 66 and all that it, the economic drivers...More >>
        Nearly 1,000 people from across the globe converged on Route 66 right here, in our own back yard.it's been four years since these runners, hit this road, to celebrate, it's legacy. But now, thanks to the efforts of TwelveOne marketing, communities along historic route 66 are alive again, with the sound of tennis shoes from as far as Austria, hitting the pavement. Rogers: "We've got an obligation with the history of Route 66 and all that it, the economic drivers...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.