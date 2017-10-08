Carl Junction Rallies to Support Breast Cancer Research and Patients

The community of Carl Junction comes out in a big way to raise money to fight breast cancer and honor those lost to the disease.

Hundreds of balloons took flight. They were released with notes tied to them written in remembrance or support of breast cancer patients and survivors. The event included the annual walk for breast cancer around Carl Junction High School bulldog stadium. there was live music and kids could enjoy bounce houses, while adults enjoyed food vendors and a car show. Chamber president Gary Stubblefield and State Representative Charlie Davis faced off in jousting at one of the inflatables. The event is coordinated by high school business students.

Student supervisor Austin Rose said, "All the money that we raise here stays (goes) to local women who are currently battling breast cancer which is a great cause, cause everyone you know, everyone knows someone whose battling or has battled breast cancer. So, it's just, it's definitely prevalent in our community."

Senior Joanne Kim added, "I think it's always great to come to these events cause it shows that we can put others before ourselves and I think it really shows that we are a service oriented community."

Proceeds go to Carl Junction Cares a non profit supporting breast cancer research and started by the local postmaster.

