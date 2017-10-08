Quantcast

Columbus Days Capped with Hot Air Balloon Regatta - KOAM TV 7

Columbus Days Capped with Hot Air Balloon Regatta

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
COLUMBUS, KANSAS -


    The Columbus Days Festival wound down  after a weekend of fun events.
    Sunday morning the Chamber  of Commerce held the most recognized  feature  of the festival , the hot air balloon regatta.
 Jean Pritchett, with the chamber explained, "This is our 28th year to do this hot air balloon regatta. We started it. We knew a couple of pilots and I worked with them to get one started. From that one until now it has grown, and we have anywhere from twelve to twenty pilots."
Becky Franklin showed up to watch the balloons fill the sky. She said, "I was excited like a little kid when I knew that some of them were actually going to go off because I knew there was fog at first .So they had a delay. But as soon as they started rolling them out, it was the excitement of a little kid."
Lori Hutchinson, a hot air balloon pilot said, "Every flight's different. Every flight's an amazing experience. Up there is home. So, I  love to fly."

When asked "What's it like being up in the air in one of those balloons?" Pilot Patti Langston said, "It's a little bit of heaven. Yeah, when I fly on Sundays I remind my folks at home that I'm a little closer to God than they are."

Pritchett said chamber members rest for about a week then begin planning next year's event.


 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Columbus Days Capped with Hot Air Balloon Regatta

    Columbus Days Capped with Hot Air Balloon Regatta

    Sunday, October 8 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-10-09 02:31:26 GMT

        The Columbus Days Festival wound down  after a weekend of fun events.     Sunday morning the Chamber  of Commerce held the most recognized  feature  of the festival , the hot air balloon regatta.  

    More >>

        The Columbus Days Festival wound down  after a weekend of fun events.     Sunday morning the Chamber  of Commerce held the most recognized  feature  of the festival , the hot air balloon regatta.  

    More >>

  • Carl Junction Rallies to Support Breast Cancer Research and Patients

    Carl Junction Rallies to Support Breast Cancer Research and Patients

    Sunday, October 8 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-10-09 02:19:56 GMT

    The community of Carl Junction comes out in a big way to raise money to fight breast cancer and honor those lost to the disease.   Hundreds of  balloons took flight. They were released with notes tied to them written in remembrance or support of breast cancer patients and survivors. The event included the annual walk for breast cancer around  Carl Junction High School bulldog stadium. 

    More >>

    The community of Carl Junction comes out in a big way to raise money to fight breast cancer and honor those lost to the disease.   Hundreds of  balloons took flight. They were released with notes tied to them written in remembrance or support of breast cancer patients and survivors. The event included the annual walk for breast cancer around  Carl Junction High School bulldog stadium. 

    More >>

  • Joplin Auctions Surplus Property

    Joplin Auctions Surplus Property

    Saturday, October 7 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-10-08 02:39:40 GMT

    The city of Joplin sold off surplus property Saturday, minus antique cemetery fencing. Bidders turned out early Saturday morning at  the public works center maintenance barn. Dozens of unclaimed bicycles were on the auction block along with several vehicles and even heavy duty dump trucks and snow plows..  

    More >>

    The city of Joplin sold off surplus property Saturday, minus antique cemetery fencing. Bidders turned out early Saturday morning at  the public works center maintenance barn. Dozens of unclaimed bicycles were on the auction block along with several vehicles and even heavy duty dump trucks and snow plows..  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.