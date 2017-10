Public Meeting on road improvements to 44th St. and Connecticut set for Oct. 17

In the fall of 2016 City of Joplin engineering staff held an initial public meeting with area property owners to accept input in the design of the 44th Street widening project, as well as the improvements along Connecticut Avenue from the bridge over I-44, south to 44th Street. These projects were approved in August 2014, with the renewal of a 10-year, 3/8 cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax.

Since this meeting, the City has selected George Butler and Associates, Inc. as the design engineer for these projects. The comments and concerns received last fall from those who were able to attend the informational meetings have been presented to the consultant for consideration in the design plan.

A follow-up meeting/open house has been scheduled at Christ’s Community United Methodist Church on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to drop by anytime between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. The church is located at 2700 E. 44th Street. The meeting/open house will allow area property owners to review the proposed final street design. Representatives of George Butler and Associates Inc., as well as City staff, will be available to answer any questions.

If unable to attend the meeting and would like to discuss the project, citizens should contact Dan Johnson at 417-624-0820 ext. 531, or Brandon Louderback at 417-624-0820 Extension 598.