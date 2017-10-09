New Humane Society Director Promises Change After Animal Hygiene Concerns

A new Carthage Humane Society director promises change from how things were just a few weeks ago. Deborah Bell officially took over the director position 14 days ago. She's spent time working with a humane society in Pennsylvania.

Her position with the Carthage Humane Society comes after several members of the community voiced concerns over how they believed animals were being mistreated. Bell says she's already been working to improve conditions.

"When I (first) visited, I heard dogs and cats that weren't meowing and barking," says Bell. "They were screaming. So now, when I come in at 3 o'clock in the afternoon, the dogs have been exercised, their bellies full, and they're laid up on their clean mats sleeping."

"I have electricians who have been doing all GFCI's along the side of the walls, so that when we're power washing the kennels, we're not hitting that and blowing up our electric. I have another company that is putting in ventilation in the ceilings, and insulation, another addition," says Bell.

Volunteers have been offering that rehab assistance at the Carthage Humane Society, and Bell says more donated time and products are needed. You can click here to learn how you can help.