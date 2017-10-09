Quantcast

New Humane Society Director Promises Change After Animal Hygiene - KOAM TV 7

New Humane Society Director Promises Change After Animal Hygiene Concerns

Updated:
CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

A new Carthage Humane Society director promises change from how things were just a few weeks ago.  Deborah Bell officially took over the director position 14 days ago.  She's spent time working with a humane society in Pennsylvania.

Her position with the Carthage Humane Society comes after several members of the community voiced concerns over how they believed animals were being mistreated.  Bell says she's already been working to improve conditions.

"When I (first) visited, I heard dogs and cats that weren't meowing and barking," says Bell.  "They were screaming.  So now, when I come in at 3 o'clock in the afternoon, the dogs have been exercised, their bellies full, and they're laid up on their clean mats sleeping."

"I have electricians who have been doing all GFCI's along the side of the walls, so that when we're power washing the kennels, we're not hitting that and blowing up our electric.  I have another company that is putting in ventilation in the ceilings, and insulation, another addition," says Bell.

Volunteers have been offering that rehab assistance at the Carthage Humane Society, and Bell says more donated time and products are needed.  You can click here to learn how you can help.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.