Joplin Police Look for Solutions to Rising Sexual Assault Numbers

The Joplin Police Department's latest impact report shows that overall crime is down, but there are concerns. Specifically, sexual assault cases have risen sharply.More >>
The Joplin Police Department's latest impact report shows that overall crime is down, but there are concerns. Specifically, sexual assault cases have risen sharply.More >>
"When I (first) visited, I heard dogs and cats that weren't meowing and barking. They were screaming."More >>
"When I (first) visited, I heard dogs and cats that weren't meowing and barking. They were screaming."More >>
We all know the extremely important role our firefighters play in the community, but there's nothing like some hands-on training to drive that lesson home. The Joplin Fire Department did just that for Joplin's city leaders with it's Fire Ops 101 event.More >>
We all know the extremely important role our firefighters play in the community, but there's nothing like some hands-on training to drive that lesson home. The Joplin Fire Department did just that for Joplin's city leaders with it's Fire Ops 101 event.More >>
The Columbus Days Festival wound down after a weekend of fun events. Sunday morning the Chamber of Commerce held the most recognized feature of the festival , the hot air balloon regatta.More >>
The Columbus Days Festival wound down after a weekend of fun events. Sunday morning the Chamber of Commerce held the most recognized feature of the festival , the hot air balloon regatta.More >>
The community of Carl Junction comes out in a big way to raise money to fight breast cancer and honor those lost to the disease. Hundreds of balloons took flight. They were released with notes tied to them written in remembrance or support of breast cancer patients and survivors. The event included the annual walk for breast cancer around Carl Junction High School bulldog stadium.More >>
The community of Carl Junction comes out in a big way to raise money to fight breast cancer and honor those lost to the disease. Hundreds of balloons took flight. They were released with notes tied to them written in remembrance or support of breast cancer patients and survivors. The event included the annual walk for breast cancer around Carl Junction High School bulldog stadium.More >>
The city of Joplin sold off surplus property Saturday, minus antique cemetery fencing. Bidders turned out early Saturday morning at the public works center maintenance barn. Dozens of unclaimed bicycles were on the auction block along with several vehicles and even heavy duty dump trucks and snow plows..More >>
The city of Joplin sold off surplus property Saturday, minus antique cemetery fencing. Bidders turned out early Saturday morning at the public works center maintenance barn. Dozens of unclaimed bicycles were on the auction block along with several vehicles and even heavy duty dump trucks and snow plows..More >>