Joplin Tries, Tries Again

Last month, Joplin City Officials made a presentation to council members about some possible changes for downtown parking.

It met with resistance and was tabled for later discussion.

That discussion came tonight.

It all began with a twitter poll.

Anselm: "There was enough response to each of the options we presented on twitter that we decided to see if we could come up with a plan that would help address many of those, so that was my challenge to staff."

That challenge involves redesigning virtually every aspect of Main Street from 1st to 7th -- including reverse parking, adding biking lanes and...

Anselm: "Outdoor seating and more pedestrian friendly amenities was something that other downtown's are having success with creating and trying out some of those new ideas."

But, it met with challenges from downtown business owners.

Including the outdoor areas...

Hackett: "Tables and decoration set everything out, then I've got to turn around and pull it back in every time there's an event downtown."

Others say changes are needed...

Whitehead: "I think the on-street parking could use some help, there's lots of parking out back behind businesses, but a lot of people don't know about it."

Traffic was also on the list -- city officials have even discussed with mo-dot the possibility of removing the state highway designation through downtown, and possibly re-routing Missouri Highway 43 somewhere else through town...but all of that is simply an idea...an idea, worth looking into.

Hackett: "I'm willing to try it out, you never know how it's going to work, so I think that would be great if they want to try it out and see how it works and then make a final decision."

Whitehead: "I'm willing to give it a try but to me, my first thought was, it just sounds like it's confusing to customers."

And it's confusion the city hopes to clear up.

Anselm says they're going to spend the winter canvassing downtown businesses and seeking more direct input.

Anselm says the next proposal to council won't come until next spring.



