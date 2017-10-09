Murphysburg District Displays Pink and Purple Ribbons

Trees in the historic Murphysburg district of Joplin are decked out in more than the usual fall colors.

Many of them are wearing pink and purple ribbons in October.

The ribbons honor victims, patients, survivors, and their loved ones during Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"It's just a good chance to remind people in the community about domestic violence and that it is a problem." said Lafayette House Development Director Louise Secker. "That it is something that crosses all neighborhoods and that people do have the ability to step in and help."

During October, the Lafayette House is encouraging people to "go purple" to raise awareness of domestic violence and its impact on families in our community.

"Well at Lafayette house we have safe shelter," Secker said. " We are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and we are open for adults and children both to come and find a safe place to stay or on a outpatient bases just receive counseling or case management help."

Other awareness activities will be visible in the community such as Missouri Southern State University and Kansas City University Medical School.

Along with purple ribbons, visitors to the Murphysburg District will notice a number of pink ribbons to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast cancer is the second most common kind of cancer in women. About 1 in 8 women born today in the United States will get breast cancer at some point. The good news is that most women can survive breast cancer if it is found and treated early. A mammogram – the screening test for breast cancer – can help find the disease early when it is easier to treat.

"This is a call to action for all Joplin residents to make that doctor's appointment, perform a breast self-exam, donate your time or money, or use social media to raise awareness," said Paula Callihan, Murphysburg homeowner. "While there is no cure, we hope the pink ribbons will remind individuals that early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer."

To see the ribbons, visitors can simply drive or walk around Sergeant and Moffet Avenues between First and Seventh Streets.