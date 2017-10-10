Pittsburg Youth Chorale to perform after PSU Homecoming Parade

Pittsburg Youth Chorale, under the direction of MJ Harper, accompanied by Carol Anne Smock, will perform patriotic selections immediately following the PSU Homecoming Parade at Pritchett Pavilion (2nd & Broadway). Ben Bolinger, Akela Hawkins, Norah Naccarato, Hope Treibor, Aislin Tyler, Ashlin Tyler, Orin Weiss, and Sarah Winzer are area students in 4-6th grade who exude a love of performing and singing. Audience members are invited to sing along to such popular tunes as “This Land is Your Land,” “Simple Gifts,” and “America the Beautiful.” Veterans will be recognized with “Military Medley,” and are invited to stand and be recognized during their branch’s tune immediately following the National Anthem.

