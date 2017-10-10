Quantcast

Pittsburg Youth Chorale to perform after PSU Homecoming Parade - KOAM TV 7

Pittsburg Youth Chorale to perform after PSU Homecoming Parade

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Pittsburg Youth Chorale, under the direction of MJ Harper, accompanied by Carol Anne Smock, will perform patriotic selections immediately following the PSU Homecoming Parade at Pritchett Pavilion (2nd & Broadway). Ben Bolinger, Akela Hawkins, Norah Naccarato, Hope Treibor, Aislin Tyler, Ashlin Tyler, Orin Weiss, and Sarah Winzer are area students in 4-6th grade who exude a love of performing and singing. Audience members are invited to sing along to such popular tunes as “This Land is Your Land,” “Simple Gifts,” and “America the Beautiful.” Veterans will be recognized with “Military Medley,” and are invited to stand and be recognized during their branch’s tune immediately following the National Anthem.

# # #

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.