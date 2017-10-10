Telemarketing Company Prepares New Carthage Location, Bringing Close to 200 Jobs

A telemarketing company is opening an office in Carthage and is looking for fill close to 200 jobs. Renovations are being done inside their building, across the road from the Precious Moments facility. The company, iPacesetters, will handle calls for a cable TV company.

"We do work for Fortune 500 companies and financial institutions," says Brian Dinwiddie with iPacesetters. "A lot of the companies that we do work for...we call an existing customer base, offering additional products and services to those customers."

"The facility right now, not including the training room which seats close to 40, will have about 150 seats. Our goal is to, within the next six months, have this place filled to capacity," says Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie also says the telemarketing sector is strong in this area.

"Social media has played a big part in advertising and that sort of thing. (But) The demand for being able to reach out, talk to a customer, answer questions, and promote different products and services has always been around and, as far as I know, will always be around," says Dinwiddie.

The new Carthage location is slated to open next week. Click here to learn how to apply for a job.