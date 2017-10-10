Quantcast

Northeast Tech Opens Rescue Training Center

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

The Joplin Safety Alliance, a group of safety professionals from the 4-state area, will be taking a road trip to Pryor, OK on October 10 to attend the Open House of Northeast Tech’s Rescue Training Center, located on the Northeast Tech Pryor Campus.

The new, state-of-the-art Rescue Training Center (RTC) is a six-story structure for safety professionals to learn real-world technical rescue skills. Led by Priority One Safe-T, LLC instructors, who are career emergency response first responders and rescuers, the RTC provides the safest and latest “real world” environment for confined space and rope rescue, fall protection, hazmat response and other safety training. Enrollment for RTC classes is open to industry and public safety.

The safety group’s attendees will have an opportunity to meet the trainers, tour the structure, see training simulations and find out how the RTC can help companies achieve their training goals using real-life rescue scenarios

