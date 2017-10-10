Quantcast

Podleski sworn in as Presiding Municipal Court Judge

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

With the recent retirement of Presiding Judge Chuck Brown of the Joplin Municipal Court, the Joplin City Council has announced the appointment of his successor. John Podleski, formerly Associate Judge for the Court, has been appointed Presiding Judge. Podleski was sworn in during the October 2, 2017 City Council meeting.

Judge Podleski joined the Municipal Court in 2014, and has 30 years of experience as an attorney. Podleski served as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Jasper County since 1989.

