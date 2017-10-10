PSU Basketball to Host Autograph Day

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University men's and women's basketball teams will host the squads' annual Autograph Day Saturday, Oct. 14, in Gorilla Village east of Carnie Smith Stadium. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Both teams will sign their respective 2017-18 schedule posters for fans as well as distribute 2017-18 team schedule cards. The event is free to the public and a great chance to meet the Pitt State players and coaches prior to the start of the Gorillas Homecoming football game that afternoon.



The Pitt State men and women open the 2017-18 preseason with their first practices on Sunday, Oct. 15. The Gorilla men, under first-year head coach Kim Anderson, will make their season debut by hosting the MIAA/NSIC Conference Challenge Nov. 10-11 at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court. The Pitt State women, under head coach Lane Lord, open their regular season in the MIAA/NSIC Conference Challenge Nov. 10-11 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.