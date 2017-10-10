Missouri Abortion Laws Face Legal Challenges

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union are suing the state of Missouri over new abortion regulations passed during the last legislative session.



In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the two organizations argue that the laws severely restrict access to safe abortions.



The laws passed during a special session this summer include several new requirements, such as annual state health inspections and giving the attorney general new power to prosecute people who violate the laws.



In a statement released Tuesday, the organizations particularly criticized a requirement that a doctor give specific information about the abortions to a woman at least 72 hours before performing the procedure. The lawsuit argues that women would need to make two trips to an abortion clinic, with some having to drive long distances.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office says it is reviewing the lawsuit but will "vigorously defend" the law.

Just last week, a Missouri appeals court ruled in favor of an adherent of the Satanic Temple who challenged Missouri abortion law on religious grounds.



The Western District of the Missouri Court of Appeals ruled last week in favor of Mary Doe, an anonymous member of the Satanic Temple. The suit challenges Missouri's abortion law that includes a mandatory three-day waiting period and requirements that a woman seeking an abortion read a booklet, view an ultrasound and hear the fetal heartbeat. It alleges those requirements violate religious freedom.



The appeals panel wrote in the ruling that the case "raises real and substantial constitutional claims."

