Lunsford Qualifies for NFR Finals in Vegas

13 year old Quintonn Lunsford from McCune, KS is headed to Vegas this December.

In Liberal, KS last weekend Lunsford qualified for the Bareback riding Junior NFR Finals.

Those finals will be held December 6th through December 12th in Vegas. 

-Images courtesy of Tammy McDaniel.

