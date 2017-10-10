4 Seneca Tries to Finish Undefeated Season

The Seneca Indians will wrap up the regular season on Friday at home against the Lamar Tigers.

Both teams are undefeated. Seneca is 8-0 and ranked #4 in Missouri Class 3, while Lamar is 7-0 and ranked #1 in Missouri Class 2.

The winner of Friday's game will earn the Big 8 league title.

For the Indians, defense will be the key. This season Seneca is allowing 11 points per game overall, including just 8 points per game against league opponents.