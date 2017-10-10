Quantcast

Colgan Sends Two to State Golf

Two golfers from St. Mary's Colgan punched their tickets to state this week.

Juniors Samantha Beykirch and Natalee Brake will be heading to the state tournament in Hays next week. 

At the regional tournament in Fredonia Beykirch shot a 97, while Brake shot a 122. Keykirch's 97 was good for 6th place at Fredonia, while Brake's 122 was good for 14th.

The state tournament will be on Oct. 16th at Smoky Hill Country Club in Hays, KS beginning at 9 AM.

