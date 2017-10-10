Hawley to Challenge McCaskill for Missouri Senate Seat

Republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has made it official: He's running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill in 2018.
Hawley, a 37-year-old in his first year of elected office, released a video Tuesday morning announcing his candidacy.
McCaskill is in her second term in the Senate, but Missouri voters have increasingly favored Republicans in recent years. Just one statewide office holder is a Democrat, and only two other federal lawmakers are Democrats - Congressmen William Lacy Clay of St. Louis and Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City.
McCaskill is among 10 Senate Democrats running in states won by President Donald Trump, and whose seat is considered among the most vulnerable.
Hawley defeated Democrat Teresa Hensley in November in his first bid for public office. He was previously an associate professor at the University of Missouri School of Law.
About a week ago, a man turned this unnamed puppy into Neosho County's Deer Creek Animal Hospital. He said he found it in its severely injured condition.More >>
About a week ago, a man turned this unnamed puppy into Neosho County's Deer Creek Animal Hospital. He said he found it in its severely injured condition.More >>
The company will handle calls for a cable TV company.More >>
The company will handle calls for a cable TV company.More >>
The Joplin Police Department's latest impact report shows that overall crime is down, but there are concerns. Specifically, sexual assault cases have risen sharply.More >>
The Joplin Police Department's latest impact report shows that overall crime is down, but there are concerns. Specifically, sexual assault cases have risen sharply.More >>
"When I (first) visited, I heard dogs and cats that weren't meowing and barking. They were screaming."More >>
"When I (first) visited, I heard dogs and cats that weren't meowing and barking. They were screaming."More >>
We all know the extremely important role our firefighters play in the community, but there's nothing like some hands-on training to drive that lesson home. The Joplin Fire Department did just that for Joplin's city leaders with it's Fire Ops 101 event.More >>
We all know the extremely important role our firefighters play in the community, but there's nothing like some hands-on training to drive that lesson home. The Joplin Fire Department did just that for Joplin's city leaders with it's Fire Ops 101 event.More >>
The Columbus Days Festival wound down after a weekend of fun events. Sunday morning the Chamber of Commerce held the most recognized feature of the festival , the hot air balloon regatta.More >>
The Columbus Days Festival wound down after a weekend of fun events. Sunday morning the Chamber of Commerce held the most recognized feature of the festival , the hot air balloon regatta.More >>