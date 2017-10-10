Quantcast

Hawley to Challenge McCaskill for Missouri Senate Seat - KOAM TV 7

Hawley to Challenge McCaskill for Missouri Senate Seat

Republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has made it official: He's running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill in 2018.
    
Hawley, a 37-year-old in his first year of elected office, released a video Tuesday morning announcing his candidacy. 
    
McCaskill is in her second term in the Senate, but Missouri voters have increasingly favored Republicans in recent years. Just one statewide office holder is a Democrat, and only two other federal lawmakers are Democrats - Congressmen William Lacy Clay of St. Louis and Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City.

McCaskill is among 10 Senate Democrats running in states won by President Donald Trump, and whose seat is considered among the most vulnerable.
    
Hawley defeated Democrat Teresa Hensley in November in his first bid for public office. He was previously an associate professor at the University of Missouri School of Law.

  
 

