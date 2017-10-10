Animal Cruelty Investigation in Chanute



About a week ago, a man turned this unnamed puppy into Neosho County's Deer Creek Animal Hospital. He said he found it in its severely injured condition.

"As far as we can tell, the only thing injured when it came in was the ears so, we're thinking maybe it was for cosmetic reasons, just because there's no other injuries," said kennel technician Carly Mattox.

Some dog owners will have their animals ears cut to stand up straight. Vets believe this was done in a inhumane way.

The Chanute, Kansas police department is investigating, and while they were unavailable to talk on camera, they do encourage anybody with information to contact them.

Fortunately, the puppy hasn't let an act of evil break its spirit. The recovery process is going well, and this pup just wants to get out and play.

"For what the puppy's been through at such a young age, it's doing really good. The stitches should come out within another week or so. Other than that, the healing process is going good, and he's doing fine," said Mattox

The Deer Creek Animal Hospital originally put up a $200 reward for any information leading to the arrest of whoever did this to the pit bull puppy. But once the community found out, donations came in and now that reward stands at $1000. Hospital staff says the reward donations send a clear message: Neosho County doesn't tolerate animal cruelty.