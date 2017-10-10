The Sewer Line Replacement You Never Saw

Now to Pittsburg.

Where city commissioners, tonight, approved a change order to wrap up a $300,000 sewer project near the Countryside subdivision.

One that replaced old sewer lines in the neighborhood.

It was here in this neighborhood the sewer replacement took place.

The old lines were clay based and were beginning to deteriorate.

Byers: "Clay pipe, over the years, settles, you know, the connections between the pieces can get loose so you might have some leaking."

But, when you typically replace a sewer line, you have to dig it up, and all the yards and streets that it's buried under, but in this case...

Byers: "You might have seen a truck, but you wouldn't have seen any diggers or trenchers or nobody with shovels."

The work has already been completed and the sewer line has been completely replaced, but there's absolutely no evidence, and Assistant City Manager Jay Byers says that's because of the technique that was used.

Byers: "What they do is they actually take a piece of plastic vinyl, actually, and they actually inject it or push it and pull it into the old sewer line, and then they heat it up and it actually fills up the inside of the sewer, and it completely lines it, and makes it a brand new, doesn't leak, sewer and lasts for 20 years minimum."

And there's still projects on the list.

Byers says they have several old sewer lines that run through the city in need of replacement.

Byers: "You know, Pittsburg's a pretty old city, it's been around for awhile, so, a lot of the sewer lines are the old clay pipe material, because we used to have a clay pipe manufacturing place here, so, almost all of our sewers are the clay material, and we just basically go for the older ones or any of the ones we've identified where there's leaks."

Byers says they allocate about $300,000 annually for the sewer work.

Commissioners, tonight, also approved a request to design a new street on the east side of town that would connect to Centennial.

It's part of a project, in the earliest of stages to develop land the city traded with Pitt State a couple of years ago.

The site is expected to be a new residential development that will eventually bring 150 new homes to the city.

