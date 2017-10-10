Applications Welcome for Home Repair Help

Hearts and Hammers has opened the application process for area residents who need assistance in making repairs onto their homes. Applications will be taken from Oct. 1 to November 15 and can be picked up at the Housing and Urban Development Office in Pittsburg, the Salvation Army and Wesley House. The applications will be used to choose projects which will begin in April. The group helps refurbish the exterior of homes for residents who can live independently, but may no longer be able to maintain parts of their home. Hearts and Hammers does carpentry, painting and other work to homes. To qualify, residents must be elderly or disabled, and own their home. Additional information is available at the HUD office, Salvation Army, and Wesley House or questions can be directed to Bob Gilmore at 620-687-5713
About a week ago, a man turned this unnamed puppy into Neosho County's Deer Creek Animal Hospital. He said he found it in its severely injured condition.More >>
About a week ago, a man turned this unnamed puppy into Neosho County's Deer Creek Animal Hospital. He said he found it in its severely injured condition.More >>
The company will handle calls for a cable TV company.More >>
The company will handle calls for a cable TV company.More >>
The Joplin Police Department's latest impact report shows that overall crime is down, but there are concerns. Specifically, sexual assault cases have risen sharply.More >>
The Joplin Police Department's latest impact report shows that overall crime is down, but there are concerns. Specifically, sexual assault cases have risen sharply.More >>
"When I (first) visited, I heard dogs and cats that weren't meowing and barking. They were screaming."More >>
"When I (first) visited, I heard dogs and cats that weren't meowing and barking. They were screaming."More >>
We all know the extremely important role our firefighters play in the community, but there's nothing like some hands-on training to drive that lesson home. The Joplin Fire Department did just that for Joplin's city leaders with it's Fire Ops 101 event.More >>
We all know the extremely important role our firefighters play in the community, but there's nothing like some hands-on training to drive that lesson home. The Joplin Fire Department did just that for Joplin's city leaders with it's Fire Ops 101 event.More >>
The Columbus Days Festival wound down after a weekend of fun events. Sunday morning the Chamber of Commerce held the most recognized feature of the festival , the hot air balloon regatta.More >>
The Columbus Days Festival wound down after a weekend of fun events. Sunday morning the Chamber of Commerce held the most recognized feature of the festival , the hot air balloon regatta.More >>