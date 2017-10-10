Applications Welcome for Home Repair Help

Hearts and Hammers has opened the application process for area residents who need assistance in making repairs onto their homes. Applications will be taken from Oct. 1 to November 15 and can be picked up at the Housing and Urban Development Office in Pittsburg, the Salvation Army and Wesley House. The applications will be used to choose projects which will begin in April. The group helps refurbish the exterior of homes for residents who can live independently, but may no longer be able to maintain parts of their home. Hearts and Hammers does carpentry, painting and other work to homes. To qualify, residents must be elderly or disabled, and own their home. Additional information is available at the HUD office, Salvation Army, and Wesley House or questions can be directed to Bob Gilmore at 620-687-5713