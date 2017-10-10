Southwell Still Perfect for FSCC

Brody Southwell is a Fort Scott guy. He played his high school ball at FSHS, and is in his sophomore season as the kicker for FSCC.

Southwell has proven to be one of the best kickers in the KJCCC this season. In five games for the Greyhounds this year he is 9-9 on FG and 7-7 on extra points. There are only four other (qualified) players in the NJCAA that are perfect on both field goals and extra points this season.

His long for the season is 43 yards, which was back in week two against Independence.

Southwell is a 2015 graduate of Fort Scott High School.

The Greyhounds are 2-3 this season, and will try to get back to .500 on Saturday on the road against Dodge City.