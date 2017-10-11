Updated Missouri HS Football Standings

Quantcast

Updated standings for Missouri HS Football through 10/6.

This week will be the last week of the regular season in Missouri. Webb City (COC Large), Joplin (Ozark), Sarcoxie (SRVC), Pierce City (SRVC), Seneca (Big 8) and Lamar (Big 8) have a shot at an outright league title heading into week 9.

