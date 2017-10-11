Freeman Earns Pair of Awards From AHA

Representatives from American Heart Association (AHA presented Freeman Health System with the Mission: Silver Receiving Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by AHA for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.



Every year, more than 250,000 individuals experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the most deadly type of heart attack caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.



Additionally, Freeman earned the AHA's Workplace Health Achievement Silver Award for its WellBalance program. WellBalance is the Freeman employee wellness program that promotes healthy lifestyles through free health screenings, fitness classes, and workshops and seminars on topics ranging from financial management to physical fitness and nutrition.