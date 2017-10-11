MSSU Women's Soccer Hits the Road to Kearney, Hays

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. - MSSU Soccer travels for its final pair of matches outside of the state beginning with the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers on Friday, Oct. 13 at 2 pm followed by a meeting at Fort Hays State on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1 pm.



The Lions (1-8-2, 1-4) are looking to rebound after falling in overtime against Emporia State 3-2 at home after being up 2-0 heading into the second period. They will finish up the season with three of their final four matches of the regular season inside Hal Bodon Field, succeeding the trip to Nebraska and Kansas.



UNK (3-7-2, 0-5) heads into Friday's matchup on a five-game losing streak, but with two of its three wins inside Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. The team's latest match was a 3-1 loss at Northwest Missouri State last Sunday.



FHSU sits in a tie for second in the conference (7-3-2, 4-1) despite heading into Sundays afternoon contest with a .500 record at home. The Tigers are coming off a pair of wins over Missouri Western in double overtime (1-0) after defeating NWMSU two days prior (2-1).



Both matches will provide live stats throughout each contest. Links can be found above or under schedule for the specific event.