All-America Scholar Athlete Honors for 7 MSSU Softball Players

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Louisville, Ky. - MSSU softball landed seven players on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-America Scholar-Athlete honor roll for the 2016-17 academic year released Wednesday morning.



On the list included senior Sydney Koch, juniors' Abi Corbett (Wentzville, Mo.) and Myranda Stewart (Owasso, Okla.), sophomores' Taurean Guzman (Spring Hill, Kan.) and Angel Badalamenti (Wentzville, Mo.), along with the freshman duo of Emily Harris (Webb City, Mo.) and Erika Lutgen (Kansas City, Mo.) to round out the group.



A record 7,351 softball players across seven membership divisions were honored for reaching a 3.5 grade-point average or higher as a student-athlete. NCAA Division I led the way with 1,843, while 1,825 in Division III garnered recognition followed by 1,268 Division II student-athletes. High School weighted and High School unweighted posted 751 and 609 honorees apiece. NAIA amassed 559 recipients and Junior College totaled 496.



The squad was one of six Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) members to gain recognition as Central Missouri, Emporia State, Lincoln, Lindenwold, and Washburn were mentioned on the NFCA NCAA Division II academic honor roll.



Earlier in the year, Corbett was recognized on the second-team Academic All-America, CoSIDA Academic All-District, and MIAA All-Academic teams building up to this award. She also took home second-team D2CCA and NFCA D2 All-Region, along with second-team All-MIAA honors for her play in the outfield.



Stewart, Badalamenti, and Guzman also earned MIAA All-Academic honors, while Stewart took first-team D2CCA and NFCA D2 All-Region, and All-MIAA honors at second base. Badalamenti added an All-MIAA honorable mention to the fray.