Gorilla Volleyball Returns Home for Weekend Matches

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University volleyball team will return to John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court to host a pair of MIAA matches Friday and Saturday (Oct. 13-14). The Gorillas will battle Northwest Missouri State University Friday at 6 p.m. and then take on Missouri Western State University Saturday at 6 p.m.



Scouting the Gorillas

Pitt State is 3-16 overall and 0-7 in MIAA playing heading into the weekend action. The Gorillas are seeking to halt a 10-match losing streak when they host the Bearcats Friday.



Offensively, junior rightside hitter Lauren Regier leads the squad with 198 kills (2.87 kps) followed closely by junior rightside hitter Noelle Dooley with 156 kills (2.44 kps).



Junior setter Carolina VanBuskirk has collected 353 assists on the season, averaging 5.79 assists per set.



Three sophomore defensive specialists – Lauren Dunn (2.80 dps), Raven Lawlor (2.90 dps) and Lauren Maisberger (3.73 dpg) ­– combine to pace the Pitt State defense, while freshman middle blocker Emily Regier averages 0.91 blocks per set.



Scouting the Opposition

NWMSU enters Friday's action at 10-0 overall and 4-3 in MIAA play.

Sophomore outside hitter Maddy Bruder leads the offense averaging 3.42 kills per set. The Bearcats defensive leaders are junior defensive specialist Olivia Nowakowski with 369 digs (5.59 dps) and senior middle blocker Alexis Williams (0.88 blocks per set).



MWSU is 11-9 overall and 5-2 in the MIAA entering a Friday road match against the University of Central Oklahoma.

Freshmen setter/rightside hitter Stephanie Doak leads the team with 276 kills (4.06 kps) and junior middle blocker Ali Tauchen chips in with 2.97 kills per set and 0.89 blocks per set. Defensive specialist Kayla Ruff contributes 5.39 digs per set.



Up Next

Following the weekend matchups, Pitt State will face a pair of road matches next week against the University of Central Missouri and Lindenwood University.