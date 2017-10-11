Lamar Aims for Undefeated Season, League Title

The Lamar Tigers have done what they were expected to do so far this season.

The Tigers are 7-0 overall, and their winning streak has reached 42 games.

Friday, Lamar will be on the road facing the Seneca Indians in the regular season finale. Seneca is 8-0 on the year and ranked #4 in Missouri Class 3. The winner of Friday's game will end the regular season undefeated and clinch the outright Big 8 league title.