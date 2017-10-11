Housing Connect Successfully Helping the Homeless

"We have more jobs and more opportunity now."More >>
Housing Connect has been successful in speeding up the process of placing the homeless in permanent housing.More >>
About a week ago, a man turned this unnamed puppy into Neosho County's Deer Creek Animal Hospital. He said he found it in its severely injured condition.More >>
The company will handle calls for a cable TV company.More >>
The Joplin Police Department's latest impact report shows that overall crime is down, but there are concerns. Specifically, sexual assault cases have risen sharply.More >>
"When I (first) visited, I heard dogs and cats that weren't meowing and barking. They were screaming."More >>
Housing Connect has been successful in speeding up the process of placing the homeless in permanent housing.More >>
The Columbus Days Festival wound down after a weekend of fun events. Sunday morning the Chamber of Commerce held the most recognized feature of the festival , the hot air balloon regatta.More >>
The community of Carl Junction comes out in a big way to raise money to fight breast cancer and honor those lost to the disease. Hundreds of balloons took flight. They were released with notes tied to them written in remembrance or support of breast cancer patients and survivors. The event included the annual walk for breast cancer around Carl Junction High School bulldog stadium.More >>
The city of Joplin sold off surplus property Saturday, minus antique cemetery fencing. Bidders turned out early Saturday morning at the public works center maintenance barn. Dozens of unclaimed bicycles were on the auction block along with several vehicles and even heavy duty dump trucks and snow plows..More >>
Five hundred people walk to raise dollars to fight heart disease and stroke at the American Heart Association Heart Walk 2017.More >>
ZAF Energy Systems, a battery production plant expects to bring more than one hundred jobs to Joplin.More >>
On Monday the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling that allowed Missouri abortion laws to be enforced. That now means Planned Parenthood can and does intend pursue a license to perform abortions in Joplin.More >>
. With a court stay lifted, Planned Parenthood will continue pursuing a license to perform medically induced abortions at its Joplin clinic. We will have reactions from the community and Planned Parenthood officials on tonight's news.More >>
Sara Dykman is cycling ten thousand miles from Mexico to Canada through the United States with the monarch butterfly migration and teaching students how they can help create an nurturing environment for the ailing species.More >>
The Price Cutter store in Webb City will shut down in three weeks after experiencing low sales. But part of the store has already closed. The news is taking many by surprise.More >>
