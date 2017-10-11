Webb City, Monett Move on in State SB

The Webb City Cardinals and Monett Cubs both won softball sectional titles on Wednesday.

The Cardinals topped the Ozark Tigers 12-9. They will be at home in the state quarterfinals on Saturday hosting Blue Springs South (22-9). Click here for the the full class 4 state tournament bracket.

The Cubs beat Logan-Rogersville 7-3 on Wednesday. Their state quarterfinal game will be on Saturday, hosting Sullivan (27-2) at 2 pm. For the full class 3 state tournament bracket, click here.