Quantcast

Webb City, Monett Move on in State SB - KOAM TV 7

Webb City, Monett Move on in State SB

Updated:

The Webb City Cardinals and Monett Cubs both won softball sectional titles on Wednesday.

The Cardinals topped the Ozark Tigers 12-9. They will be at home in the state quarterfinals on Saturday hosting Blue Springs South (22-9). Click here for the the full class 4 state tournament bracket.

The Cubs beat Logan-Rogersville 7-3 on Wednesday. Their state quarterfinal game will be on Saturday, hosting Sullivan (27-2) at 2 pm. For the full class 3 state tournament bracket, click here.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.