MSSU FB Heads to Warrensburg

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern football team will head to Warrensburg Saturday to take on Central Missouri in an MIAA matchup. Kickoff from Walton Stadium/Kennedy Field is slated for 1:30 pm.



Game Information

Team Records: MSSU - 0-6, 0-6 MIAA | UCM 4-2, 4-2 MIAA

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2017

Kick-Off: 1:30 pm, CT

Location: Warrensburg, Mo.

Site: Walton Stadium/Kennedy Field (11,000)

Series Record: Central leads the series, 21-15-1

Coaches: Denver Johnson (3-25 at MSSU, 72-91 overall) | Jim Svoboda (112-45 overall/60-26 at UCM)



Media Coverage

MSSU Radio: ESPN Joplin 101.3, 103.5 FM and AM 1560; 88.7 FM KXMS - Mike McClure, Play-by-Play, Scott Boudreaux, Color

Video Webcast: http://www.themiaanetwork.com/mssulions

Live Stats: http://sidearmstats.com/ucmo/football

Lions on Facebook: Facebook.com/mososports

Lions on Twitter: @mososports; @mosofootball

The Series: Central Missouri holds the all-time series lead against the Lions at 21-15-2. The Lions have an 8-9-1 record at Hughes Stadium against the Mules, while the Lions are just 7-12-1 in Warrensburg. Central has won 15 out of the last 19 meetings. Southern defeated the Mules in 2006 and 2013, both games at home. From 1983-1996, the Lions were 7-2 against the Mules.



The Dish On The Mules: Central Missouri comes into the game ranked 24th in the d2football.com poll and receiving votes in the coaches poll. The Mules are 4-2 and have wins over Pittsburg State, Missouri Western, Emporia State and Nebraska Kearney with losses to Fort Hays State and Northwest Missouri. Brook Bolles leads the offensive attack for the Mules as the quarterback has thrown for 1,778 yards on 126-235 passing and ten touchdowns, but also has seven interceptions. He has ran the ball 67 times for 193 yards and three scores. Devante Turner and Koby Wilkerson split time at running back as they both have nearly equal reps with Turner sporting 448 yards rushing and five touchdowns, while Wilkerson has 346 yards and three scores. Jaylen Zachery has 420 receiving yards on 28 receptions, while Kyrion Parker has 19 receptions for 367 yards and four touchdowns. Seth HEbert has 19 catches and two scores, as well. Defensively, Codie Bell has a team-high 33 tackles with 23 solo and four pass break ups. Alex Lackey has 29 tackles and 1.5 sacks, while Dylan Albertson has 27 stops and two sacks. Monteze Latimore has 27 stops and an interception. As a team, Central Missouri is averaging 475 yards per game of total offense and giving up 374. The Mules will be back on the road next week as they travel to Washburn.

A Victory vs. Central Missouri Would: be just the fifth in the last 21 meetings with the Mules. It would bring the season series to 21-16-2 in favor of the Mules.



NFL Representation: The Lions will have two different players on NFL rosters to start the season. Brandon Williams is a starter on the defensive line for the Baltimore Ravens, while Allen Barbre will be with the Denver Broncos this year.

Show Me The Money: Brandon Williams has become a leader on the defense for the Baltimore Ravens, as well as the NFL. In the offseason, Williams became the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL and the eighth-highest paid defensive lineman when he signed a five-year, $54 million contract.

NFL Executive: Former Lion and former NFL wide receiver James Thrash is in his second season serving as the NFL and NFLPA's Appeals Officer. He hears all appeals for the NFL regarding on-field player discipline. Thrash played 12 seasons in the NFL for the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles.

Lions On Radio: The Lions will partner with ESPN Joplin this year as Southern can now be heard on three separate FM stations, as well as an AM station. ESPN Joplin will air the Lions' games on 101.3 and 103.5 FM, as well as AM 1560. MSSU's KXMS 88.7 will also simulcast the games giving the Lions a larger reach in the four-states than they've ever had.

Tough League/Region: The MIAA has two teams in the coaches top 25 this week. Northwest Missouri is 1st, while Fort Hays State is 8th. The Super Region Three, which the Lions are a part of, has seven teams in the top 25. There are 10 teams total that are either ranked or receiving votes in the poll from the region.

Lions On TV: Missouri Southern's KGCS will air every Lions home game live this year during the season. They will also re-broadcast the games on Sunday evenings at 7 pm.

Lions On The Web: All of MSSU's football games are carried live online as part of the MIAA Network. Fans can go to www.mssulions.com to view live and on-demand games.

Streaming Options: Fans now have even more options to view the Lions online in their homes and on the road. Not only can you view on your computer, fans can now view The MIAA Network on its over the top apps for either Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Android TV.

NCAA Team Stats Rankings: Southern leads Division II in blocked punts allowed, while ranking fourth in fewest penalty yards and fifth in fewest penalties. The Lions rank 47th nationally in blocked kicks.

MIAA Team Stats Rankings: Southern leads the MIAA in blocked punts allowed and fewest penalty yards and fewest penalties. The team ranks fifth in blocked kicks and team tackles for a loss.

Individual Stats Rankings: Individually, Alexander Wade ranks 56th nationally in solo tackles.

Roc(K) Steady: Roc Robbins had a heck of a good season opener with two sacks against Fort Hays. The sophomore had 3.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks.

Special Teams Success: The Missouri Southern special teams unit had a pretty good day against Nebraska-Kearney as the Lions got a blocked extra point from Mark Mudd, a blocked field goal from Carter Rees and a forced fumble from Brayden Scott that was recovered by Roc Robbins on fumble coverage.

Spread The Wealth: In three of the Lions' six games this year, the Lions have thrown passes to at least nine different individuals. Against Emporia State and Washburn, that number was seven and Northwest Missouri the number was eight.

Behind the Line: The Lions had eight tackles for a loss against Emporia State. Southern stopped the Hornets for a loss of 26 yards.

Big Man Jo: Josiah Bennett is averaging 13.0 yards percatch this season with two touchdowns.

All-Purpose Shemar: Freshman Shemar Coleman is averaging 101.2 yards in all-purpose yardage this year. He has 253 yards rushing, 166 receiving and 181 in kickoff returns.

Back In The Saddle: Brayden Scott made his first start at quarterback this season and had two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground at Washburn.

Weather Report: The weather report for the Warrensburg area on Saturday calls for a high of 85 and mostly sunny conditions with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Up Next: Southern will be back at home as the Lions play host to Central Oklahoma next Saturday. Kickoff from Fred G. Hughes Stadium inside the Robert W. Plaster Sports Complex is slated for 3 pm.