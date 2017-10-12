Quantcast

Oswego Couple Use Dogs to Track lost Game

From time to time hunters shoot a deer  only to have it run off.    Sometimes it's never found. That's where Mike and Susie Fitzsimmons from Oswego Kansas come in.     They run "Little Long Dog Tracking."  They own and train dogs to track what hunters might not be able to find.    
    "Generally the hounds that we use follow a scent on the ground and they follow that deer and they can follow it through many conditions," says Suzie Fitzimmons.  "They've recovered deer several days after it's shot, where the hunter wasn't able to do so."
    The Fitzsimmons provide tracking dogs, and help train others to use them. Dogs used for recovering wounded game are often referred to as "blood trackers", but Fitzsimmons says the term can be misleading. She says their dogs are usually are used to track when there is little or no blood.  She says with training and experience a dog can learn to distinguish and track an individual wounded animal by scents other than just its blood. 
    The Fitzsimmons are members of the national group "United Blood Trackers."   They says their mission is to promote legalization of tracking dogs in all 50 states. If you feel as we do, come join us.


 

