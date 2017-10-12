Quantcast

Joplin Mall Announces Thanksgiving Plans - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Mall Announces Thanksgiving Plans

Updated:

You won't find shoppers strolling through Joplin's Northpark Mall on Thanksgiving this year. Mall officials say it will close on Thanksgiving Day and open at 6:00 a.m. on black Friday, November 24th.
    
    "The support that we received last year when we made this decision was overwhelmingly positive," said Stephen Lebovitz, President and CEO, CBL Properties, owner and manager of Northpark Mall  "It is based on this feedback from our retail partners, employees of CBL and retailers at our properties, as well as the customers in our markets that we made the decision to again close our centers on Thanksgiving Day."
 
    Department stores, movie theaters, restaurants, and retailers with exterior mall entrances will have the option to open their stores on Thursday. However, access to mall common areas will be restricted until 6:00 a.m. on Friday

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.