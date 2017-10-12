City of Pittsburg, KS Street Work - October 16-20, 2017

The contractor performing work on the Asphalt Rejuvenation Project has submitted their tentative work schedule for the week of October 16-20. Weather permitting, the contractor will be working in the following areas:

Monday, October 16 Walnut Street (20th Street to 25th Street)

Tuesday, October 17 Georgia Street (4th Street to Quincy) Michigan Street (Atkinson to 30th Street)

Wednesday, October 18 Broadway Street (11th Street to 21st Street) Grand Oaks Addition (Drive, Court, Park)

Thursday, October 19 Michigan Street (10th Street to 30th Street)

Motorists should expect possible changes to traffic patterns and traffic delays during construction. Even though traffic control will be in place to allow traffic to use all the streets in the area of construction, traffic will be slowed due to lane closures. Side streets could also be temporarily closed as the pavement operation moves through the intersections. Traffic is not expected to be kept from any street for more than four to five hours. Typically, the streets will be opened one to two hours after application of the asphalt rejuvenator. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes when possible, to use extreme caution when traveling in the area of construction, and be aware of workers in the work zone.

The City of Pittsburg is requesting residents/businesses to prevent operating lawn sprinklers the night before or day of treatment to prevent damage to the pavement and possible liability. The City is also requesting that all children and pets be kept away from the street as the liquid asphalt will stick to shoes and tires and is difficult to remove.

The City of Pittsburg appreciates the patience of motorists and residents while this work is being performed. Please contact the City of Pittsburg Public Works Department at (620) 231-4100 with questions regarding this project.